Andrej Stojaković, Son of Kings Legend Peja, Commits to Stanford

Another Stojaković is playing basketball in Northern California.

Andrej Stojaković, son of former Sacramento Kings icon Peja Stojaković, announced his commitment to Stanford on Monday.

Ranked No. 24 in ESPN’s 100 for 2023, Stojaković opted for the Cardinal over Oregon, UCLA and Texas.

“I ultimately chose Stanford because in my eyes it wasn’t just the best basketball decision for me but it was also the best academic, long-term decision of the four,” Stojaković said of his choice, via 247 Sports. “I believe in the whole program from top to bottom and the whole coaching staff and their philosophy.”

Stojaković, who plays at Jesuit High School in Carmichael, credited coaches Jerod Haase and Rob Ehsan for making him feel like family since they started recruiting him last year.

The 6-foot-7 forward possesses traits similar to that of his father, who shined as a King during their golden era from 1998-2006. In that span, Peja earned three All-Star nods and eventually won an NBA championship in 2011 with the Dallas Mavericks before getting his No. 16 jersey retired by Sacramento.

Stanford also received a commitment from another top-30 prospect. Kanaan Carlyle, a 6-foot-2 guard who is currently playing for the Overtime Elite, is No. 29 on ESPN’s 100 list and will join Stojaković in Santa Clara County.

In recent years, Haase, Stanford’s head coach, landed top-25 recruits in Ziaire Williams (2020, now with the Memphis Grizzlies) and Harrison Ingram (2021, entering sophomore season).

The Cardinal finished the 2021-22 campaign with a 16-16 record and last made a March Madness tournament in 2014.