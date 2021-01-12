Celtics

3rd Celtics Game, Wednesday's Against Orlando Magic, Is Postponed

Wednesday's game between the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic has been postponed, the NBA said Tuesday, citing its health and safety protocols.

The Celtics don't have enough players to field a team of eight players at the game, which was slated for TD Garden, because of testing and contact tracing, the league said.

It's the Celtics' third game in a row to be postponed.

Sports

Alabama 4 hours ago

Thousands Party in Streets After Alabama Win Despite Virus

Boston Bruins 4 hours ago

Bruins to Honor Willie O'Ree by Retiring Trailblazer's No. 22 Jersey

Tuesday's Boston Celtics-Chicago Bulls game had been postponed according to the NBA's health and safety protocols, as had Sunday's Celtics game against the Miami Heat.

The Boston Celtics' game in Chicago was postponed, the team's second postponed game this season..

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news.

 

This article tagged under:

CelticsNBApause
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us