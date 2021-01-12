3rd Celtics Game, Wednesday's Against Orlando Magic, Is Postponed

Wednesday's game between the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic has been postponed, the NBA said Tuesday, citing its health and safety protocols.

The Celtics don't have enough players to field a team of eight players at the game, which was slated for TD Garden, because of testing and contact tracing, the league said.

It's the Celtics' third game in a row to be postponed.

Tuesday's Boston Celtics-Chicago Bulls game had been postponed according to the NBA's health and safety protocols, as had Sunday's Celtics game against the Miami Heat.

The Boston Celtics' game in Chicago was postponed, the team's second postponed game this season..

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news.