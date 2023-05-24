USMNT

Anthony Hudson to be USMNT Interim Coach Through CONCACAF Gold Cup

Hudson has been the interim since Jan. 4 after Gregg Berhalter's contract expired

Hudson
The Associated Press

Anthony Hudson will remain as interim head coach of the U.S. national team through the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Hudson was appointed interim coach on Jan. 4, four days after coach Gregg Berhalter's contract expired.

Hudson has led the Americans to two wins, one loss and two draws. He will lead the team in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals and final from June 15-18 and the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which starts June 24 and runs through July 16.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said Wednesday it intends to hire a coach by the end of the summer.

Matt Crocker, who leaves Southampton to start as sporting director on Aug. 2, is leading the coach search.

