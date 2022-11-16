Anthony Rizzo Returning to Yankees on Multi-Year Deal

Ex-Cubs 1B Rizzo returning to Yankees on multi-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Astros might have been prioritizing Anthony Rizzo this offseason, but in the end, the Yankees kept their man.

Rizzo has agreed to a multi-year extension with the Yankees, the club announced Tuesday.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported the deal is for two years and worth $34 million. It includes a $17 million club option (or $6 million buyout) for 2025.

Rizzo has fit in well with the Yankees since the Cubs traded him there at the 2021 deadline, providing his typical strong defense at first base while taking advantage of New York's short right-field porch.

He hit 32 home runs in 2022, his most since 2017.

Rizzo made $16 million this past season, and in all will make at least $56 million with the Yankees from 2022-24.

If they pickup his 2025 option in lieu of the buyout, he'll have made $67 million from 2022-25 with New York.

The Cubs offered Rizzo a five-year, $70 million extension in 2021 spring training.