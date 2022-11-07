Chicago Bears

Bears' Arlington Park Master Plan Revealed: Maps, Plans, Graphics

Hawk Howerton released its preliminary master stadium plans for the construction of the Bears' stadium at Arlington Park.

By Ryan Taylor

Bears' Arlington Park stadium master plan revealed

Hawk Howerton, the architecture company responsible for constructing the Bears' new stadium in Arlington Park, released a 31-page document outlining the design of the district surrounding the Bears' stadium

The first part of the plan outlines the transportation services readily available to access the stadium, followed by the dimensions and approximate walking time/distance around the stadium. 

Interestingly, it outlines the geography of each implemented section of the multi-purpose district. These include the hotel, sportsbook, "Bears fit," the neighborhood park, parking around the stadium and more. 

It also displays the green and water areas around the stadium. There will be a green area for tailgating, according to the master plan. 

For the green and water area, the plan attaches current examples around the city of Chicago and across the country of representations they'd like to derive for their areas. The green space in Lincoln Park is a prime Chicago example.

The plan details graphics of what the district would look like in real life. The graphics look similar to that of an outdoor mall – filled with stores, buildings and other commercial renderings that can be accessed with walking paths.

The mastery plan is extremely detailed with Bears-centric designs and specific insights to each section of the multi-purpose district. 

The only missing piece of the puzzle is the stadium design. Every sighting of the stadium in the development plan is an opaque outline. 

However, Hawk Howerton has created the concept for the rest of the stadium district and its specifics, as seen in the plan itself. 

