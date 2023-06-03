Bears Quarterback Justin Fields Donates $10,000 to Special Olympics

Justin Fields donates $10,000 to Special Olympics originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Outside of working on his game this offseason, Justin Fields is working to help the community, too.

He recently donated $10,000 of his money to Special Olympics through his foundation, "The Justin Fields Foundation." It marked the first donation he made through his foundation.

Awesome: #Bears QB Justin Fields donated $10,000 to the Special Olympics 👏



Fields donated through his foundation, a non-profit he has created to help young people in the Chicago community ❤



"The foundation really came from just trying to help the community, trying to… pic.twitter.com/elCuGE3sRu — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 3, 2023

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

His foundation aims to help young people in the Chicago community. Fields Dunkin's 20th Annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser with his mother, Gina, and father, Pablo, a retired Atlanta police sergeant.

"The foundation really came from just trying to help the community, trying to strengthen the community in all areas," Fields told Fox32 Chicago. "I really just wanted to do that through grants in areas of youth empowerment, leadership development, scholastic achievement and health and wellness. [This is] the first opportunity we got and we're definitely excited for it, so it's an awesome opportunity for sure."

Fields is truly a leader on and off the field.