Chloe Kim

Chloe Kim, Other Olympians React On Social Media to Her Gold Medal Win

Chloe Kim defended her Olympic crown in the women's halfpipe

By Marsha Green

Chloe Kim competes at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Team USA's Chloe Kim may have just delivered one of the most dominant gold medal performances in her halfpipe career.

Kim scored a 94.00 in her first run, which was more than enough to seal the win. After that, Kim went on to attempt the first 1260 in women's halfpipe history. Though she didn't succeed, she took to Instagram in between runs to post after the fall:

@chloekim

Other athletes also took to social media to show support for Kim's stellar gold medal run.

After Kim's 2018 PyeongChang run, the back-to-back gold medalist tweeted "if you ever get nervous go eat a churro" and now Olympians are clearly going to take the advice.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Chloe KimTeam USABeijing 2022 Winter OlympicsSnowboard Halfpipe
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us