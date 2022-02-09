Chloe Kim, Other Olympians React On Social Media to Her Gold Medal Win

Team USA's Chloe Kim may have just delivered one of the most dominant gold medal performances in her halfpipe career.

Kim scored a 94.00 in her first run, which was more than enough to seal the win. After that, Kim went on to attempt the first 1260 in women's halfpipe history. Though she didn't succeed, she took to Instagram in between runs to post after the fall:

Other athletes also took to social media to show support for Kim's stellar gold medal run.

that’s the tweet ♥️ — Ashley Spencer, oly (@theTrackQueen) February 10, 2022

Chloe Kim. We are not worthy. — Adam Rippon (@AdamRippon) February 10, 2022

After Kim's 2018 PyeongChang run, the back-to-back gold medalist tweeted "if you ever get nervous go eat a churro" and now Olympians are clearly going to take the advice.

Quick pause from skating to say CHLOE KIM!!!!!!!!!!!!! I need some of that churro energy in my life #winterolympics — Ashley Wagner (@AshWagner2010) February 10, 2022

Chloe Kim!!! 👏🏽 Maybe I should start eating churros before competition too? 😂 — Gabby Thomas (@ItsGabrielleT) February 10, 2022

My next marathon…eat a churro !!! Huge congratulations 🎉 @ChloeKim on a amazing performance. @TeamUSA @NBCOlympics — Tatyana McFadden (@TatyanaMcFadden) February 10, 2022