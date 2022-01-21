Get NBC Boston's Newsletter for the Latest on Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Ice hockey star Hilary Knight will head to Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics, marking her fourth appearance at the international games.

For more than a decade, Knight has been a key contributor in helping Team USA hockey medal in competition since 2010. The U.S. women’s team took home two silver medals in 2010 and 2014 and a gold medal in 2018 in PyeongChang.

Ralph Lauren recently selected Knight as one of the athletes to help reveal Team USA’s Opening Ceremony outfits for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic games.

“I am so excited to be a part of @RalphLauren’s unveil of the Official Opening Ceremony uniforms, featuring the Official Team USA Opening Ceremony Jacket!” Knight said in a tweet.

Join me on the road to the Games and learn how #PoloRalphLauren supports Team USA.#RLxTeamUSA #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/qJCOypMrp1 — Hilary Knight (@HilaryKnight) January 20, 2022

Knight will likely be a powerhouse on the ice – in usual fashion – to help the U.S. women's hockey team defend their title in Beijing. Will she succeed?

