Hear Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski Elaborate on Their Olympic Doping Outrage

Team USA figure skating pair Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir have spoken out against Kamila Valieva’s inclusion in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Valieva was found to have tested positive for a banned substance in December but was ruled eligible to compete in the Olympics.

“Seeing her on the Olympic ice right now with everything we discovered over the last week, I didn’t think it was going to happen. And again I don’t think it should be happening,” said Lipinski.

Valieva is a talented young skater and a favorite in the events she competes in, especially after leading the short program.

The 15-year-old Russian figure skater headlined the program after she was cleared to compete following a failed pre-Games drug test.

Lipinski was a gold medalist at the 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics in the singles event, while Weir represented the USA in 2006 and 2010.