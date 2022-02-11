Ice skating at the 2022 Beijing Olympics continues Saturday morning with the rhythm dance portion of the ice dancing program, just days after Team USA's Nathan Chen won gold in the men's single.

The United States is still looking to add more medals in figure skating, starting with rhythm dance.

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming event, and who to watch for:

What time is the rhythm dance event?

Rhythm dance will take place on Feb. 12 at 6:00 a.m. ET.

How can I watch rhythm dance?

You can watch rhythm dance on the USA Network and it will be streamed on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

Who are favorites in the rhythm dance event?

Team USA's pairs Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, and Madison Chock and Evan Bates are considered favorites entering into this event after scoring big during the team event earlier in the Games.

Hubbell and Donohue placed first in the rhythm dance during the team competition, earning a score of 86.56.

Chock and Bates also scored big during their team performance, skating in the ice dance free dance and notching a winning score of 129.07. Giving the U.S. 10 additional points and securing a silver medal.

Team USA will receive stiff competition as the ROC's Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov is not too far behind, taking second place in rhythm dance during the team event.