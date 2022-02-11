Snow is not common in Baton Rouge, Louisiana but that did not stop Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from soaking in performances from snowboarding legend Shaun White and other Winter Olympics events.

The snowboard halfpipe is Edwards-Helaire’s favorite event to watch and White is the reason for that.

Edwards-Helaire has been a fan of the Olympic snowboarder “since the first Shaun White snowboarding game.

“Snow is not a big thing in the South so I feel like that’s why I gravitated toward [snowboarding]," he added.

Currently, Edwards-Helaire has enjoyed the cross-country skiing events featured in the Winter Olympics while acknowledging the difficulty of the sport.

“My thing is, trying to switch lanes. It’s so complicated and hard.” He adds, “For me, I couldn’t do it, but I love watching it.”

Bobsled and curling are two Winter Olympic events that Edwards-Helaire would like to try, but he has certain caveats.

“With curling, I don’t think I’d be good at releasing the rock, but as far as being a sweeper, I think I’d be a great sweeper.”