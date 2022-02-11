Legendary snowboarder Shaun White reflected on his legacy after placing fourth in his fifth and final Winter Olympics. White retires with three Olympic gold medals to his name, all in snowboarding halfpipe.

“Every step of the way has been great,” White said. “I’m not looking at it from today, I’m looking at it as a whole.”

What a moment.



Shaun White's competitors line up to congratulate him on an incredible career. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/SJ9kdoHHhE — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 11, 2022

On his newly acquired off-time, White said he’ll use the opportunity to do some things he’s wanted to for a while.

“I’ll finally have the time to do some things I’ve always wanted to, take some vacations, ride some powder,” he said.

The Californian, who is sure to be a face of the sport for years to come, lamented on how his perspective may change.

“I’ll be watching this from the warmth of the booth,” he said. “I won’t have to worry about if today’s the day I’m going to get really hurt.”