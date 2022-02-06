U.S. Women's Ice Hockey Hold Dominant 7-0 Lead Against Switzerland After Two Periods

The United States women's ice hockey team hold a commanding 7-0 lead over Switzerland after two periods.

Hilary Knight, Jesse Compher and Kelly Pannek all have two goals for the Americans through 40 minutes of play.

Knight got the Americans on the board first with an early power play goal in the opening period. While her initial shot did not go through, she collected her own rebound and potted it home for her second goal of the tournament.

That was followed up with a barrage of goals by the Americans with three coming in a span of 2:11.

Compher scored her second goal of the Olympics, as she one-timed a feed from Hayley Scamurra past Switzerland goaltender Saskia Maurer.

Just nine seconds later, Knight extended the lead to 3-0 with her second tally of the period. After picking off an errant pass by the Swiss, the assistant captain sniped a shot over Maurer's right shoulder on the short side.

About two minutes later, Pannek snapped a shot by the glove of Maurer to give the Americans the 4-0 advantage. It was her first career Olympic goal.

Amanda Kessel added another in the final minute of the period, with a quick slap shot from a bad angle on the power play, giving the U.S. their second power play goal of the period.

The Americans take a 5-0 lead into the first intermission. They outshot the Swiss 22-4 in the frame, chasing Maurer from the game as she was replaced by Andrea Braendli for the middle period.

In the second, Pannek and Compher each grabbed their second goals of the day. Panneck beat Braendli blocker side early in the second while Compher tallied her goal later on in the period.

The U.S. hold a 7-0 lead after two periods.

The U.S. is coming off a 5-0 shutout win over the Russian Olympic Committee and previously opened the games with a 5-2 victory over Finland. Switzerland is 0-2 after a 12-1 blowout loss to Canada and falling 5-2 to the ROC.