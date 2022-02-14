ice hockey

Canada Defeats Switzerland in Women's Ice Hockey to Set Up Potential Clash with U.S.

Canada defeated Switzerland in the women's ice hockey semifinals on Monday to set up a potential gold medal matchup with Team USA

By Julia Elbaba

Canada dominated Switzerland in the women's ice hockey semifinals on Monday by a score of 10-3.

Canada took command of the scoreboard in the first period, scoring five goals in under 11 minutes of play.

Additionally, Canadian goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens only had to make 10 saves compared to Switzerland's 51. The Canadians also had the special teams advantage, going 2-for-4 on the power play, while Switzerland went 0-for-2.

Canada now faces the winner of the U.S.-Finland semifinal for a gold medal. The Americans take on the Finns in semifinal play on Monday at 8:10 a.m. ET at the Wukesong Sports Centre.

The gold medal game will be played on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 11:10 p.m. ET.

