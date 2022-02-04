Jamie Anderson Begins Quest For Slopestyle Three-Peat

Will it be three golds in a row for Team USA's Jamie Anderson?

Since the women's slopestyle snowboarding event debuted at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, Anderson has been the only athlete to win gold in it.

Now, at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, the 31-year-old American will be gunning for a historic three-peat. Should she finish atop the slopestyle podium once again, Anderson would be the first snowboarder to win the same event at three consecutive Olympics.

Anderson begins her quest for a third straight gold with qualifications on Friday night at 9:45 p.m. ET. She'll be joined by fellow Americans Hailey Langland, Julia Marino and Courtney Rummel. Langland finished sixth in slopestyle at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, while Marino came in 11th.

The qualification round will air on USA Network and stream live on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

The final round is set for Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.