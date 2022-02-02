the torch

U.S. Edges Australia in Opening Match of Curling at 2022 Winter Olympics

It was a successful Olympic debut for Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys

By Mike Gavin

Vicky Persinger
Getty

The Games have begun!

The 2022 Winter Olympics officially started Wednesday morning, beginning with four matches in curling mixed doubles. The United States' Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys stole the final two ends of their matchup to defeat Australia's Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt 6-5 in the opener of the round-robin tournament.

Persinger's double takeout in the seventh end pulled the United States even at 5-5. In the eighth and final end, Persinger placed a stone in the button and Australia's ensuing takeout attempt went wide, giving the U.S. the victory.

It was a successful start in the Olympic debuts of Persinger, 29-year-old from Alaska, and Plys, a 34-year-old from Minnesota.

Team USA, looking to improve on its sixth place finish during the 2018 Games, takes on Italy tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Elsewhere in the round-robin tournament, Great Britain defeated Sweden, 9-5; China edged Switzerland, 7-6; and Czech Republic topped Norway, 7-6, in extra ends. Defending gold-medal winner Canada opens against Great Britain tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

This article tagged under:

the torch
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us