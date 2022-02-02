U.S. Edges Australia in Opening Match of Curling at 2022 Winter Olympics

The Games have begun!

The 2022 Winter Olympics officially started Wednesday morning, beginning with four matches in curling mixed doubles. The United States' Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys stole the final two ends of their matchup to defeat Australia's Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt 6-5 in the opener of the round-robin tournament.

Persinger's double takeout in the seventh end pulled the United States even at 5-5. In the eighth and final end, Persinger placed a stone in the button and Australia's ensuing takeout attempt went wide, giving the U.S. the victory.

It was a successful start in the Olympic debuts of Persinger, 29-year-old from Alaska, and Plys, a 34-year-old from Minnesota.

Team USA, looking to improve on its sixth place finish during the 2018 Games, takes on Italy tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

Elsewhere in the round-robin tournament, Great Britain defeated Sweden, 9-5; China edged Switzerland, 7-6; and Czech Republic topped Norway, 7-6, in extra ends. Defending gold-medal winner Canada opens against Great Britain tonight at 8 p.m. ET.