The United Stated and Slovakia close out the first period tied 1-1 in men's hockey quarterfinal action.

Juraj Slafkovský netted his fifth Olympic goal with 8:15 to go in the first to put Slovakia up 1-0.

Team USA's Nick Abbruzzese scored with 45 seconds left in the 1st period to tie it up.

This is the third game in a row that the U.S has given up the opening goal and scored late in the first period.