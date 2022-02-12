The United States' women's curling team lost its first match of the 2022 Olympics, falling 10-5 to Great Britain in nine ends Saturday.

The American curlers were down 4-0 after two ends and clawed their way back within one, but Great Britain was able to close the door shut in the ninth end scoring three more times.

Team USA entered the game 3-0 atop the women's curling standings in Beijing. With the loss, the Americans fall to 3-1 at the Olympics.

Britain moves to 2-2 with the win, sitting sixth in the overall standings.

The United States will be back on the ice to face Sweden on Sunday at 1:05 a.m. ET at the same time.