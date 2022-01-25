Team USA

Team USA Reveals Roster for 2022 Winter Olympics, Includes Four 5-Timers

There are 131 U.S. athletes making their debuts

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The 223-person U.S. Olympic roster announced Monday includes four athletes making their fifth trip to the Games: Shaun White and Lindsey Jacobellis in snowboarding, Katie Uhlaender in skeleton and John Shuster in curling.

There are 114 men, 108 women and one athlete who identifies as nonbinary — figure skater Timothy LeDuc — on the roster. The 223 athletes make up the second-biggest contingent the U.S. has ever sent to the Olympics.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Most athletes had already been nominated by their respective sports for the Olympic team. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee's announcement makes their spots official.

More Winter Olympics Coverage

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Jan 15

Give Me 5: Uhlaender Makes 5th US Olympic Skeleton Team

Beijing Olympics Jul 9, 2021

The History of Olympic Rings, Explained: What to Know for Beijing Games

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics 12 hours ago

After Beijing, Here Are the Future Olympic Sites Chosen by the IOC

On Monday night, Anna Hoffman was given a quota spot for women's ski jumping. Hoffmann won the U.S. Olympic ski jumping trials last month and she becomes the only American woman in the Olympic ski jumping competition.

There are 131 U.S. athletes making their debuts. Among the 92 veterans, 39 have already won medals. That includes White, who could become only the second person to win individual gold medals at four separate Winter Olympics, joining speedskater Ireen Wust of the Netherlands.

Mikaela Shiffrin comes into Beijing with two gold medals. If she wins one more, she'll snap a tie with Ted Ligety and Andrea Mead-Lawrence for the most of all American Alpine skiers.

The opening ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympics is Feb. 4, with some of the curling action beginning on Feb. 2.

Olympic champion John Shuster, Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis, USA Curling’s Monica Walker and other curling enthusiasts are teaming up to create paths to diversify the sport. Hear from them all on this full video episode of the "My New Favorite Olympian" podcast.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Team USAWinter OlympicsBeijing 2022 Winter Olympics
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us