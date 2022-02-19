Nico Porteous

Watch: Nico Porteous' New Zealand Teammates Celebrate Win With Ceremonial Dance

Nico Porteous is now the second gold medalist for New Zealand at the 2022 Winter Games

By Marsha Green

New Zealand's Nico Porteous is draped in his national flag after winning the Freestyle Skiing Men's Freeski Halfpipe final run during the 2022 Winter Olympics at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou, China on Feb. 19, 2022.
MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

New Zealand's Nico Porteous won men’s freeski halfpipe gold at the 2022 Winter Games and his teammates celebrated his win in the best way they knew how: A ceremonial dance.

Porteous was greeted by his teammates with a performance of the ceremonial Haka dance.

As the temperatures reached to -25 degrees, the team danced on the snow and embraced in a hug after the gold medal win.

Porteous is now the second gold medalist for New Zealand at the 2022 Winter Games, following Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's slopestyle win a few days ago, which gives the country three medals in Beijing - two gold and one silver.

