New Zealand's Nico Porteous won men’s freeski halfpipe gold at the 2022 Winter Games and his teammates celebrated his win in the best way they knew how: A ceremonial dance.

Porteous was greeted by his teammates with a performance of the ceremonial Haka dance.

As the temperatures reached to -25 degrees, the team danced on the snow and embraced in a hug after the gold medal win.

Porteous is now the second gold medalist for New Zealand at the 2022 Winter Games, following Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's slopestyle win a few days ago, which gives the country three medals in Beijing - two gold and one silver.