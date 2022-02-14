Winter Olympics TV Schedule: How to Watch or Stream Upcoming Events

Day 11 of the Games starts out optimistic as we sail into Monday with seven golds, six silvers and three bronzes so far for Team USA.

Sunday’s record-breaking events leave us speechless. Erin Jackson won the gold in the women’s short track 500m finals, making her the first Black woman to ever clinch a medal in speed skating. Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor won two medals (Humphries the gold, Meyers Taylor the silver) during the debut of the first-ever women’s monobob.

And let’s not forget about Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue’s bronze in ice dance, as well as Red Gerard and Chris Corning’s advancement to the men’s big air finals.

Monday includes a number of medal events, beginning with the men’s freeski slopestyle finals.

Here are all of the big events to look out for as we shift from Monday night to Tuesday morning at the 2022 Winter Games:

Are there any Olympic medal events today?

There are eight medal events taking place today on Day 11, beginning with the women’s freeski slopestyle final at 8:30 p.m. EST and the women’s snowboard big air final is also at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Next up is the women’s downhill alpine ski final, which will begin at 10 p.m. EST , the men’s snowboard big air final, which will begin at 12 a.m. EST, as well as men’s and women’s speed skating team pursuit finals, which will begin at 1:30 a.m. EST.

Then comes the men's biathlon 4x7.5km relay at 4 a.m. EST, the men’s individual 10km large hill for nordic combined at 6 a.m. EST, as well as the two-man bobsled (heats three and four) at 7:15 a.m.. EST.

What’s the Olympic hockey schedule today?

The first men’s quarterfinal playoff game will take place at 11:10 p.m. EST on Monday night. Slovakia will face Germany for a shot at the semifinals.

The second men’s quarterfinal playoff game will take place at 11:10 p.m. EST on Monday night as well. Denmark will face Latvia.

The third quarterfinal will feature the Czech Republic and Switzerland at 3:40 a.m. EST and the final quarterfinal game will include Canada and China at 8:10 a.m. EST.

How to watch Olympic hockey today

Hockey fans can stream hockey events on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.

What’s the Olympic curling schedule today?

Men’s round-robin featuring Italy and the USA will begin at 7:05 a.m. EST and the women’s round-robin featuring the USA and Switzerland will start at 1:05 a.m. EST.

Team Peterson, who includes sisters Tara and Tabitha, intend to lead Team USA to gold, with their momentum heightening following their fourth win on Sunday. John Shuster plans to do the same, as his team beat China 8-6 in the preliminary round, securing them sixth place in session seven of round-robin.

How to watch Olympic curling today

Curling fans can stream curling events on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.