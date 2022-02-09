Women's Snowboard Cross Quarterfinals Features Four Americans

Team USA went 4-for-4 in the qualifying rounds of the women’s individual snowboard cross competition. Lindsey Jacobellis, Faye Gulini, Stacy Gaskill and Meghan Tierney will all have a chance to compete in the quarterfinals up next.

Three of the four Americans -- Jacobellis, Gulini and Gaskill -- wore red in the qualifying round, identifying them as the top seed in their heat. The top-two finishers from each heat automatically qualified for the quarterfinals.

Tierney opened the qualification rounds, finishing second to top-seeded and defending gold medalist Michela Moioli of Italy.

Two heats later, Jacobellis won her heat to join Tierney in the quarterfinals. Jacobellis, the 2006 silver medalist, hobbled out of opening jumps but quickly responded to take the lead and never looked back.

At 21 years old, Gaskill has burst on to the scene recently and she lived up to the hype, posting a commanding victory to earn a spot in the quarterfinals.

Finally, Gulini faced some tough conditions but held off Canada’s Tess Critchlow and Kristina Paul of the ROC.