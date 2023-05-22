Beloved Boston Marathoner and Barrier-Breaking Wheelchair User Rick Hoyt Dies

Rick Hoyt, a beloved Boston Marathoner who became an inspiration for others with disabilities as he competed in his wheelchair, pushed by his father, has died, the Hoyt family announced Monday. He was 61.

In a statement posted Monday, The Hoyt Foundation said Rick died due to complications with his respiratory system. He had cerebral palsy.

According to the Hoyt Foundation website, the legacy began in 1977 when Rick, told his father he wanted to participate in a 5-mile fundraising run for an athlete who had been paralyzed in an accident. Dick pushed his son all five miles. Afterward, Rick told Dick, "Dad, when I’m running, it feels like I’m not handicapped." Thus Team Hoyt was born.

The family would eventually start a nonprofit called The Hoyt Foundation in 1989 with the goal of making the world more inclusive for those living with disabilities, especially concerning sports, at home, in schools and in the workplace, the website notes. Money raised by the organization gives back by supporting inclusion efforts for other families who have a child with disabilities.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The pair crossed the Boston Marathon finish line dozens of times. Team Hoyt completed more than 1,000 races together, with the 2009 Boston Marathon being the thousandth. They also crossed the country by bicycle and by running over the course of 45 days in 1992, according to the foundation.

Rick's father Dick Hoyt died in 2021.

The family said that Rick was also a pioneer in education. He and his mother worked to change laws that would allow Rick and others after him to get an education alongside his peers without disabilities.

"His family is heartbroken and requests time to grieve and will share details as they become available," the foundation statement read.

Team Hoyt still runs the Boston Marathon each year and hosts its own events. A Dick Hoyt Memorial "Yes You Can Road Race" originally scheduled for Saturday, is up in the air after the news of Rick's death.

For more information on Team Hoyt and the Hoyt Foundation, click here.