Benched Or Hurt? Here's How Many NFL Teams Have Started Two Quarterbacks in 2022

Which NFL quarterbacks have been benched in 2022?

There’s no question about it: The NFL is a quarterbacks league in 2022.

While that indisputable truth presses on the minds of all football coaches and GMs throughout the season, there’s still a hesitation to pull the plug on one signal caller and send him to the bench in favor of another.

Is the timing right? What will it do to the other 51 men in the locker room? Questions persists yet decisions must be made. Waiting too long could kill a season.

Did the Indianapolis Colts wait too long to sit Matt Ryan or is now the precise time for Sam Ehlinger to get his turn as an NFL starting QB? There’s no simple answer.

Just look at the Pittsburgh Steelers, the only other team to officially announce a quarterback change this season. Despite going with rookie QB Kenny Pickett, the team has still had to resort back to Week 1 starter Mitch Trubisky.

Injuries happen. So does bad luck. This is the NFL. Nothing is perfect.

Let’s take a look at the teams scrambling to find the right signal caller this year.

How many teams have started two quarterbacks in 2022?

The Colts will make it 11 on Sunday when Ehlinger takes on the Washington Commanders.

The AFC East has seen the most QB turnover in 2022. Joe Flacco, Skylar Thompson, Teddy Bridgewater and Bailey Zappe have all been tapped for starts.

Miami, New England and New York haven’t officially benched their starting QBs but the Patriots seem to be the clubhouse favorite to join Indianapolis.

Elsewhere in the AFC, the Steelers have gone back and forth between Trubisky and Pickett with the latter being tapped as the team’s starter for Week 8. In the AFC West, the Broncos have started Russell Wilson and Brett Rypien. The QB switch was due to Wilson’s injury before Denver’s Week 7 loss to the Jets – not because of performance, which has been lackluster for DangeRuss in 2022.

Denver isn’t the only team that’s seen an injury plague their starting QB.

In the NFC, the Commanders and Cowboys have had to go to the bench for quarterback play after starters Carson Wentz and Dak Prescott suffered finger and thumb injuries, respectively.

The NFC North is the only “clean” division with all Week 1 starters still going strong through seven weeks on their respective teams.

The San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, and Carolina Panthers have also all had to go with backup quarterbacks after their starters suffered injuries. Jimmy Garoppolo, Andy Dalton and PJ Walker have all jumped into duty for those respective teams in 2022.

How many NFL quarterbacks have been benched this season?

Matt Ryan and Mitch Trubisky are the two NFL quarterbacks in 2022 to officially be benched by their teams.

Several other QB situations are lingering though as the season pushes towards its midpoint. New England, Washington, and Carolina all seemed primed to name “new” starters once injury situations play out.

Who is the highest paid backup QB in the NFL?

The Panthers are currently starting PJ Walker – the team’s third-string option heading into the 2022 NFL season. However, the team’s official backup QB – Sam Darnold – makes $7.5 million annually. He’s the team’s listed backup behind quarterback Baker Mayfield. Both 2018 NFL Draft signal callers are currently injured.On the bench now, Trubisky makes $7.1 million. Garoppolo, who was thrust into action in Week 2 for injured San Francisco starter Trey Lance, is the third highest paid backup at $7 million in 2022.

Next up is Bridgewater with $6.5 million to be the next man up behind Tua Tagovailoa.

Do backup quarterbacks get paid more than starters?

There are currently seven backup QBs who are among the league’s top 32 highest-paid quarterbacks. The backups are: Darnold, Trubisky, Garoppolo, Bridgewater, Case Keenum (Buffalo Bills), Tyrod Taylor (New York Giants), and Mason Rudolph (Pittsburgh Steelers).

Yes, that’s right. The Steelers currently own three of the 32 most expensive passers in the game.

Starters who are making less than backups include: Justin Fields, Kenny Pickett, Mac Jones, Geno Smith, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Davis Mills and Sam Ehlinger.