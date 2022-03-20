Bengals Continue Offensive Line Makeover, Reportedly Agree to Deal With La'el Collins

The Bengals have added three offensive lineman in free agency

By Logan Reardon

USA Today

The Cincinnati Bengals' mission has been clear this offseason: protect Joe Burrow at all costs.

They continue to make that mission a reality, reportedly agreeing to a deal with free agent offensive tackle La'el Collins on Sunday. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo first reported the news.

Collins, a six-year starter with the Dallas Cowboys after going undrafted in 2015, joins Alex Cappa and Ted Karras as the newest starters for Cincinnati's O-line. The Cowboys released Collins last week to save salary cap space, which allowed him to sign with any team.

Burrow was sacked seven times in the Bengals' Super Bowl loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Now, 60 percent of his offensive line will be brand new when he takes the field for next season.

