Best NFL Stadium Entrances, Outfits From Week 2

Week 2 of the NFL regular season featured some iconic looks as players geared up for another packed week of football

By Charlotte Edmonds

New York Fashion Week is over, but the NFL continues to double as a part-time runway. 

The league opened Week 1 with star-studded fits, including a chic duo from the Philadelphia Eagles and competing green suits. Week 2 is already proving a worthy encore as a number of other players -- including several rookies -- get in on the creative entrances. 

Here’s a look at some of the notable Week 2 entrances around the NFL:

Chase Claypool rolled up to Acrisure Stadium in a monochrome camel jumpsuit, completed with an IKEA large brown bag. His outfit was nothing to scoff at but was quickly overshadowed by Steelers teammate George Pickens’ ski mask. 

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez channeled the Wild West ahead of Detroit's matchup against the Washington Commanders

Raised in rural Oklahoma, Rodriguez attended Oklahoma State before the Lions took him in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He recorded five tackles against the Commanders, building on his six-tackle debut in Week 1.

New York Jets rookie Garrett Wilson donned a multi-colored flannel while clutching two bags. The eye-catching fit seems to have been a good luck charm for Wilson who recorded his first career touchdown on Sunday against the Browns.

The award for the most wholesome arrival belongs to Cameron Jordan. The Saints veteran defensive end posed with his wife and their four kids, each decked out in black and gold ahead of the team’s big game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

Meanwhile, on the other side of the Superdome, quarterback Tom Brady opted for a simple navy hoodie-joggers combo. Brady has been known to sport stylish outerwear, but seems to be sticking to the basics in his 22nd season in the league. 

