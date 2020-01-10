Mookie Betts

Betts Agrees to Record $27M Deal With Red Sox

The outfielder is eligible for free agency after this season

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 29: Mookie Betts #50 of the Boston Red Sox looks on during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on September 29, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Outfielder Mookie Betts agreed Friday to a $27 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, the largest one-year salary for an arbitration-eligible player.

Betts' deal topped the $26 million agreement last winter for third baseman Nolan Arenado, which led to negotiations for a $260 million, eight-year deal.

A four-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner, Betts is eligible for free agency after this season.

He was voted the American League MVP award in 2018, when he hit a major league-leading .346 with 32 homers and 80 RBIs, then helped the Red Sox to the World Series title. He hit .295 last season with 29 homers and 80 RBIs.

