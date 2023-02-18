NBA

‘Beyond Terrible': Twitter Blasts 2023 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge

Team Jazz won the 2023 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge, but that was not the focal point for social media

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Twitter blasts 2023 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The hometown Team Jazz won the 2023 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge, but spectators lost.

Team Jazz -- comprising Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton and Walker Kessler -- topped Team Antetokounmpo (Giannis Antetokounmpo was replaced by Bucks teammate Jrue Holiday) and Team Rook (Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith Jr., Jaden Ivey), but it was not the sight fans hoped for.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

From the rough passing challenges (including technical issues that saw the moving rack stop moving) to the poor shooting on display, it was certainly a challenge for the players to showcase their skills. 

Team Jazz topped the leaderboard with 300 points, Team Rook logged 100 and Team Antetokounmpo blanked with zero among the mini competitions.

Here's how social media reacted to the event:

Sports

New England Patriots

Matthew Slater Announces Return to Patriots for 16th NFL Season

Boston Celtics

Why Celtics' Joe Mazzulla ‘Completely Eliminated' His Gum-Chewing Habit

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBA
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us