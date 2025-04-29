What's the biggest halftime lead in NBA playoff history? The Cavs nearly just set it

The Miami Heat sure played like they were halfway to Cancún.

Facing a 3-0 series deficit in the first round of the NBA playoffs, the Heat trailed the Cleveland Cavaliers 72-33 at halftime of Game 4 in Miami on Monday.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The 39-point margin was the third-largest halftime deficit in NBA postseason history.

The Heat trailed 43-17 after the first quarter. The deficit reached 45 points in the second quarter when the Cavs opened a 70-25 lead with 2:08 left in the half as the Heat flirted with being on the wrong side of history.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Miami shot just 30.2% in the half, going 4-for-25 from deep, and committed 12 turnovers. It was their lowest-scoring half of the season in what is now all but assured to be their final game of the season.

What's the biggest halftime lead in NBA playoff history?

The Cavs nearly broke their own record.

Cleveland holds the mark for largest halftime lead in NBA postseason history with a 41-point advantage over the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals. The Cavs led 72-31 and went on to win 130-86.

The only other 40-plus-point halftime lead in the NBA playoffs was in 1987 when the Detroit Pistons held a 76-36 advantage over the Washington Bullets. The Pistons went on to win 128-85.

Largest halftime leads in NBA playoff history

41 points - Cleveland Cavaliers 72, Boston Celtics 31 (Game 2, 2017 Eastern Conference Finals)

40 points - Detroit Pistons 76, Washington Bullets 36 (Game 2 of 1987 first round)

39 points - Cleveland Cavaliers 72, Miami Heat 33 (Game 4 of 2025 first round)

What's the largest halftime lead in NBA history?

The largest halftime lead in NBA history is 50 points, which was set when the Dallas Mavericks held a 77-27 advantage over the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 27, 2020. Dallas defeated Los Angeles 124-73.

That halftime lead topped the previous mark of 47 points held by the Golden State Warriors, who had an 88-41 halftime lead over the Sacramento Kings in 1991.

What's the largest win in NBA playoff history?

The largest margin of victory in NBA playoff history is 58 points, which was accomplished by two teams. The Denver Nuggets defeated the New Orleans Hornets 121-63 in the first round of the 2009 playoffs, and the Minneapolis Lakers defeated the St. Louis Hawks 133-75 in the 1956 semifinals.

Last week, the Oklahoma City Thunder became just the sixth team in playoff history to win by 50-plus points with a 131-80 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Here are the most lopsided wins in NBA playoff history:

58 points: Minneapolis Lakers 133, St. Louis Hawks 75 (1956 Western Division semifinals)

58 points: Denver Nuggets 121, New Orleans Hornets 63 (2009 Western Conference first round)

56 points: Los Angeles Lakers 126, Golden State Warriors 70 (1973 Western Conference Finals)

54 points: Chicago Bulls 120, Milwaukee Bucks 66 (2015 Eastern Conference first round)

51 points: Oklahoma City Thunder 131, Memphis Grizzlies 80 (2025 Western Conference first round)

50 points: Milwaukee Bucks 136, San Francisco Warriors 86 (1971 Western Conference semifinals)

What is the biggest blowout in NBA history?

Here's a look at the most lopsided wins in NBA regular-season history:

73 points: Memphis Grizzlies 152, Oklahoma City Thunder 79 (Dec. 2, 2021)

68 points: Cleveland Cavaliers 148, Miami Heat 80 (Dec. 17, 1991)

65 points: Indiana Pacers 124, Portland Trail Blazers 59 (Feb. 27, 1998)

63 points: Los Angeles Lakers 162, Golden State Warriors 99 (March 19, 1972)

62 points: Oklahoma City Thunder 139, Portland Trail Blazers 77 (Jan. 11, 2024)

62 points: Golden State Warriors 153, Sacramento Kings 91 (Nov. 2, 1991)

62 points: Syracuse Nationals 162, New York Knicks 100 (Dec. 25, 1960)

61 points: Charlotte Hornets 140, Memphis Grizzlies 79 (March 22, 2018)

60 points: Miami Heat 142, Portland Trail Blazers 82 (March 29, 2024)