Bill Belichick Denies This Tom Brady Report From New Book on Patriots

Belichick denies this Tom Brady report from new book on Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

ESPN writer Seth Wickersham's new book titled, "It's Better To Be Feared", includes plenty of juicy tidbits about Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots in general.

That much was made clear in an ESPN.com story published Wednesday afternoon that contained several excerpts from the book, which releases Oct. 12.

The book claims that Brady wanted to say goodbye to Belichick in person before officially leaving the Patriots as a free agent in 2020, and that the veteran head coach "said he wasn't available and insisted the two New England Patriots legends talk on the phone."

Belichick was asked about this excerpt from the book during his press conference Wednesday afternoon, and he was quick to refute it.

"No, that's not true," Belichick said. "And I've heard a few things about this book, and it sounds like it's a lot of second, third and fourth-hand comments. But I'm not going to get into that. I'm going to focus on this game and try to prepare for this game."

Belichick had plenty of good things to say about Brady during this presser, and when asked how he would characterize his relationship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback right now, he said "I think it's good. It's always been good."

Brady and Belichick will square off as opponents for the first time Sunday night when the Patriots host the Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium in the most-anticipated regular season NFL game in many years.