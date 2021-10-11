Sunday Night Football

Bills and Chiefs Players Complain About Sandwiches During Weather Delay

The peanut butter to jelly ratio apparently wasn't right for players Kansas City and Buffalo players on Sunday Night Football

By Logan Reardon

A classic childhood debate popped up at the most unlikely of times on Sunday.

Halftime of Sunday Night Football between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs was delayed due to lightning in the area, with the weather delay extending the break to one hour and two minutes.

NBC's halftime show had plenty of unexpected air time to fill before the game resumed. What resulted was a contentious debate about peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

NBC Sports' Michele Tafoya reported that a couple of Bills and Chiefs players complained to her during the delay that there was "too much peanut butter" on the sandwiches, claiming that the ratio was about 70 percent peanut butter to 30 percent jelly.

After Tafoya's report, play-by-play announcer Al Michaels sent it back to the studio, where a full blown PB&J discussion broke out between Mike Tirico, Drew Brees and Tony Dungy. Tirico sat out the argument due to his nut allergy, but Brees and Dungy discussed how the type of jelly, sandwich cutting and type of bread matters in this debate.

It was all in good fun, and the game eventually resumed just after 11 p.m. ET. The Bills walked out of Arrowhead Stadium with a huge win over the two-time defending AFC champion Chiefs behind Josh Allen's four-touchdown game.

