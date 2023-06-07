NFL

Bills QB Josh Allen named ‘Madden NFL 24' cover athlete

Allen is the first Bills player to land on the "Madden" cover

By Max Molski

Josh Allen is the face of the Buffalo Bills, and now he’s the face of the newest “Madden” game.

EA Sports announced Allen as the “Madden NFL 24” cover athlete in its reveal on Wednesday.

Allen is the first player in Bills history to land on a “Madden” cover.

The standard cover features Allen’s hands around the collar of his jersey, while the Deluxe Edition has Allen celebrating with Bills Mafia.

Buffalo drafted Allen with the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and he has helped transform the franchise since becoming the team’s full-time starting quarterback. The team made the playoffs in each of the last four seasons and reached one AFC Championship Game.

Allen’s 2022 season showcased how he is a video-game quarterback in real life. He threw for 4,283 passing yards and 35 touchdowns and bulldozed his way to 762 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. He led the Bills to a 13-3 record and finished third in NFL MVP voting.

On top of the cover reveal, EA Sports also released a reveal trailer for “Madden NFL 24.”

The game comes out on Aug. 18 and is available for pre-order.

