This video of Bills QB Josh Allen with young fan will make your day originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Josh Allen not only led the Buffalo Bills to an impressive road win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, he also made a young fan's day at Arrowhead Stadium.

The superstar quarterback led a fourth quarter comeback with a late touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox that gave the Bills a 24-20 lead with 1:04 remaining. Buffalo's defense held on to secure the victory and improve to 5-1 -- good enough for first place in the AFC.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Allen completed 27 of 40 pass attempts for 329 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions against the Chiefs, but it's what he did after the game that is getting a lot of attention.

Allen spotted a young fan in the stands wearing his No. 17 jersey. He went over to the fan, gave him a football and posed for pictures.

Check out the heartwarming moment in the videos below:

Josh Allen gave this young fan a moment he will never forget 🙌❤️ @brgridiron



(via @danfetes, @BuffaloPlus) pic.twitter.com/8MGhtoNr41 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 17, 2022

Kudos to Allen. That is a moment the young fan and his family will never forget.