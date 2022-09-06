Bills-Rams tickets surge ahead of 2022 NFL season opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 2022 NFL season kicks off Thursday with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Buffalo Bills.

The Rams return nearly their entire Super Bowl championship roster with the exception of eight-time Pro-Bowler Von Miller who will be playing opposite them after signing with Buffalo in the offseason.

Miller joined a Buffalo squad that came up just short of conference glory, losing an epic playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He brings unparalleled leadership and experience to a locker room that features quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and cornerback Taron Johnson.

With the season quickly approaching, Buffalo and Los Angeles have emerged as favorites to lead the league this year. Tickets are in high demand and it will cost fans a pretty penny to make it inside SoFi Stadium.

How to watch the Bills and Rams play

The game, which will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., will air on NBC and can be streamed on Peacock or on the NBC Sports app.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET, with pregame coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

More information on how to watch is available here.

What is the average price of a ticket for the Bills-Rams season opener?

Tickets to Thursday’s game are currently on average $1,285, according to TicketSmarter, a primary and resale market. The lowest tickets hover between $150 and $200, while the most premier seats are listed for over $11,000.

SeatGeek reports that tickets for this matchup historically average $83, evidence of the rising demand and success of these two teams.

Who is favored between the Bills and Rams?

The Rams hold a slight edge over the Bills, with home field advantage likely tipping the scale in their favor.

The oddsbetters are certain about one thing -- this is shaping up to be an offensive showdown. Only one other matchup -- the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Los Angeles Chargers -- is projected to have more total points scored than the Bills and Rams.

Spread: Bills -2, Rams +2

Points total: Over/under 51.5

Moneyline: Bills -131, Rams +110

