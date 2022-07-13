Blue Jays fire manager Charlie Montoyo originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Toronto Blue Jays fired manager Charlie Montoyo on Wednesday.

"The Toronto Blue Jays have today relieved Charlie Montoyo of his duties as manager,” the team said in a statement.

Bench coach John Schneider will serve the interim manager until the end of the 2022 season, the team said. Casey Candaele has been named to be the interim bench coach for the club.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Statement from the Toronto Blue Jays: pic.twitter.com/mSylN7TyDE — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 13, 2022

The move comes nearly three months after Montoyo agreed to a one-year extension through the end of the 2023 MLB season.

Montoyo is the third manager to be fired in 2022 after Joe Girardi in Philadelphia and Joe Maddon in Los Angeles.

The Blue Jays were preseason favorites to win the AL East, per our partners at PointBet. Toronto had the shortest odds at +175, with the Yankees (+195) and Rays (+320) offering bigger payouts.

The spring hype didn’t last long as the Jays who sit fourth in the division currently – only two games ahead of the Baltimore Orioles. At the top of the division, the Yankees are heavy favorites at -5000 to claim the AL East crown, according to PointsBet.

Despite the disappointment to start the 2022 campaign, Toronto (46-42) sits a half game ahead of the Seattle Mariners for the sixth and final postseason spot in the American League as of Wednesday, July 13.