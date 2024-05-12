Ice hockey

Boston beats Montreal 2-1 in triple OT to go up 2-0 in PWHL semifinals

Boston also won 2-1 in overtime in Game 1 on Thursday night. Game 3 of the best-of-five series is Tuesday night in Boston.

Taylor Wenczkowski scored at 11:44 of the third overtime to give Boston a 2-1 victory over Montreal on Saturday night in Game 2 of the Professional Women's Hockey League semifinal series.

Aerin Frankel made 56 saves for Boston.

Amanda Pelly opened the scoring for Boston at 6:48 of the first period. Kristin O’Neill tied it on a power play at 1:58 of the second.

Montreal's Marie-Philip Poulin appeared to score with 30 seconds left in regulation, but her goal came after a whistle halted play.

Montreal defender Erin Ambrose played 61:33. Ann-Renée Desbiens stopped 50 shots for Montreal.

