NHL Playoffs

Bruins romp to 5-1 win to open playoffs against Maple Leafs

By Asher Klein

Jake DeBrusk
Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

The Boston Bruins opened the 2024 NHL Playoffs with a big win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Bruins scored four unanswered goals before the Leafs, an Atlantic Division rival that Boston swept in the regular season, managed to get one past goalie Jeremy Swayman early in the third period. But the B's held on and added an empty net goal to finish the game 5-1.

Winger Jake DeBrusk led the Bruins with two goals.

Get Bruins playoff updates and analysis here.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
The Bruins and Celtics begin their playoff runs at TD Garden just after the Boston Marathon.

More Bruins news

Boston Bruins 3 hours ago

Watch Pat Maroon level Leafs player into Bruins bench with massive hit

Boston Bruins 15 hours ago

Epic Bruins-Leafs Game 1 hype video will get fans fired up for playoffs

Boston Apr 19

Boston businesses excited for Celtics' and Bruins' playoff runs

This article tagged under:

NHL PlayoffsBoston BruinsToronto Maple Leafs
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us