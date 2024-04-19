Boston businesses excited for Celtics' and Bruins' playoff runs

When it comes to economic impact from Boston sports, April quite literally got off to a running start with the Boston Marathon.

With the Bruins and Celtics set to start the playoffs this weekend at TD Garden, excitement and business are booming.

"Every year, we kind of think of the marathon as the beginning of our really robust visitor's season," said David O'Donnell, vice president of strategic communications for Meet Boston. "It is a shoulder season, yes, but we get into a period of sports and see a massive influx of fans."

The Bruins and Celtics are in the playoffs, and the TD Garden is hoping both teams make it far.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Meet Boston estimates the marathon brings in upwards of $150 million in economic impact, from the 30,000 runners traveling here from around the world, to their friends and family who come to watch, the hotel rooms they stay in and the restaurants where they eat.

"When you have the marathon, right into a healthy and, hopefully, deep playoff run for our local franchises, it is really exciting," O'Donnell said.

Outside TD Garden, fans and businesses alike are pumped for more home games.

"Got our tickets about a month and a half ago, as soon as they locked up the one seed," said John Mezzoni, who drove up to Boston from Connecticut for Sunday's Celtics game.

Fans traveling to Boston is good news for Orlando Abreu, who operates "Sauce" inside Hub Hall in TD Garden.

"I have a business inside, so the money-making is very exciting," Abreu said. "This is the time for Boston and the Celtics, the Celtics are looking good!"

For restaurants on Canal Street, Friday also brought good news. Mayor Michelle Wu announced it will be closed to traffic on game days to create a pedestrian hub.

The street will close at noon on days the Celtics and Bruins play at home until one hour after the game.

"It gives us a solid extra 60-70 seats, it is all the more revenue for us, all the more fans that can get to come in here," said Matt Skinner, manager at Hurricane's at the Garden. "It is a testament to what kind of destination city Boston has become, but it is also cool for us."