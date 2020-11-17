Boston College Alum Brett Peterson Tapped as NHL's First Black Assistant GM

Boston College alumnus Brett Peterson was named one of the assistant general managers of the Florida Panthers Tuesday.

Peterson is believed to be the first Black person in NHL history to hold a team position of such a high rank, according to the team.

"His substantive hockey experience as a player, significant developmental and evaluation skills, and business acumen as a negotiator combine to form an elite skill set that is very difficult to find in our sport," Panthers general manager Bill Zito said in a statement. "There are many who can excel in one of those disciplines, but few who excel in all three."

Peterson skated as a defenseman for BC from 2000-01 to 2003-04, notching eight goals and 20 assists for 28 points in 157 career games.

As a freshman in 2001, the Northborough, Massachusetts, native won a national title with the Eagles, knocking off North Dakota.

After graduating in 2004, Peterson began a five-year professional career, never reaching the NHL. He spent most of his time in the East Coast Hockey League with some stops in the American Hockey League and International Hockey League as well.

The 39-year-old most recently served as vice president of hockey with Wasserman Media Group, a sports marketing and talent agency, and has worked as a player agent with Wasserman/Acme World Sports since 2009, the team said.

"I'm very excited for this opportunity with the Panthers and with [Bill Zito's] growing front office team," Peterson said in a statement. "It's a special day for myself and my family and I can't wait to get to work."

Another Massachusetts native, Paul Krepelka of Arlington, is also an assistant GM with the team.