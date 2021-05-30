BC Wins 1st Women's Lacrosse Title as North Sets NCAA Goals Record

The fourth time was at long last the charm for Boston College women's lacrosse, which — after reaching the NCAA championship game in each of the previous three seasons — won its first-ever national championship behind a record-breaking performance.

No. 4 seed BC took home a 16-10 win over No. 3 seed Syracuse in the championship game. After a close first half, the Eagles dominated the second, outscoring the Orange 7-2 at Towson University in Maryland.

Charlotte North, a BC senior, scored three of those seven second-half goals, helping her break the single season NCAA goals record.

"I'm just thinking about this win today," North said after the game. "I'm so happy. I'm so proud, and it's a credit to all of my teammates. This is the best team in the country. And we have the best coaching staff in the entire world."

North had six goals to finish with 102 for the season and passed Stony Brook’s Courtney Murphy (100, 2016) on her fifth goal with 16:39 left in the second half.

Asa Goldstock had four saves for the Orange (17-4) and became Syracuse’s all-time saves leader, reaching 663 in her career and passing Liz Hogan (660, 2008-11).

Before the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19, BC lacrosse had reached the finals each year from 2017-2019. They ultimately lost twice to Maryland and once to James Madison, all by margins of three points or fewer.

This year, however, the Eagles made sure to close out strong.

"I think we just — those losses really taught us a lot," BC head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein said. "We were destroyed by it temporarily. But we picked up the pieces and we had to pivot here and there and make different decisions and persist and stay together and find new ways to win."