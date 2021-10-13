Boston Has Long History Vs. Houston Teams in MLB, NFL, NBA, MLS Playoffs

Boston has successful history vs. Houston teams in MLB, NFL, NBA playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros will square off in the American League Championship Series beginning Friday night.

It's the second time in the last four years that these two AL powerhouses have met in the ALCS. The most recent meeting was the 2018 ALCS when the Red Sox eliminated the Astros in a dramatic Game 5 highlighted by then-Boston left fielder Andrew Benintendi making a game-winning diving catch in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Red Sox went on to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

The upcoming Red Sox-Astros series is the latest in a long list of playoff matchups between these two sports-crazed citires.

Here's a list of all the playoff series featuring Boston and Houston from MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL and MLS competition.

NFL Playoffs

1978 AFC Divisional Playoffs at Schaefer Stadium: Oilers 31, Patriots 14

2012 AFC Divisional Round at Gillette Stadium: Patriots 41, Texans 28

2016 AFC Divisional Round at Gillette Stadium: Patriots 34, Texans 16

NBA Playoffs

1974-75 Eastern Conference Semifinals: Celtics over Rockets 4-1

1979-80 Eastern Conference Semifinals: Celtics over Rockets 4-0

1981 NBA Finals: Celtics over Rockets 4-2

1986 NBA Finals: Celtics over Rockets 4-2

MLB Postseason

2017 ALDS: Astros over Red Sox 3-1

2018 ALCS: Red Sox over Astros 4-1

2021 ALCS: Begins Friday night in Houston

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Houston has never had an NHL team.

MLS Playoffs

2006 MLS Cup: Dynamo 1, Revolution 1 (Houston wins 4-3 on penalties)

2007 MLS Cup: Dynamo 2, Revolution 1