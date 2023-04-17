Boston Marathon: Who Are the 1st Ever Fastest Bostonians?

Hundreds of athletes from Boston are hitting the streets in their hometown race on Monday, vying to win the first ever awards for fastest Bostonian in the marathon.

The 2023 Boston Marathon is the first to have Boston-specific awards — they'll honor the fastest man and woman in the race, as well as the one local running in the inaugural non-binary category. The awards were announced last week by Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Athletic Association.

“Thanks to the B.A.A.’s partnership, we’re excited to start a new tradition at the 127th Boston Marathon to highlight the fastest runners from Boston and an athlete breaking barriers, as we celebrate the world-class excellence and diversity of our local running community," Wu said in a statement.

PHOTOS: Scenes From the 127th Boston Marathon

The woman and man who cross the finish line quickest will each get a glass bowl with the words "Fastest Bostonian" engraved in it, while the trailblazing non-binary running will get a personalized award as well, the city said.