Boston Strong: A Decade of Hope After the Boston Marathon Bombing

It's been 10 years since bombs went off near the Boston Marathon finish line on April 15, 2013, killing three spectators and wounding hundreds of others. The aftermath would claim the life of a police officer. But the city stayed Boston strong. As we mark the anniversary, we're sharing stories of the survivors and first responders on the ground that day and the eventual manhunt, what they've done in the years since, the organizations created to honor the lives were lost, and what hopes and dreams they are all focused on for the future.

Boston Marathon Bombing, 10 Years Later

Airing Monday, April 10: The Sean Collier Memorial Fund was established in memory of MIT police officer Sean Collier, who was killed in the line of duty in the aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombings during the manhunt. The Fund awards grants to local public police departments and non-profit groups to support the development and implementation of community programs designed to build connections between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

Airing Monday, April 10: Bombing Marathon Bombing survivor Heather Abbott turned her trauma into inspiration with the Heather Abbott Foundation, which raises money to help amputees with the cost of prosthetics

“When I lost my leg, some of the questions I had when I was sitting in the hospital bed, were things like, ‘what kind of shoes am I going to be able to wear? What kind of clothes will I wear?’ They were kind of silly questions to ask at the time, but they were a big deal to me,” Abbott said.

For Michele Blackburn, life's not about what you can't do, but what you can. The Uxbridge mom was at the finish line cheering on a friend when a bomb went off. Her left leg was almost amputated. Ten years later, and after once swearing she would never do it, she's decided to return to the course.

Ten years after the Boston Marathon bombings, one survivor is running for the very first time in support of Milford Regional Medical Center.