Patriots videographer

NFL Investigating Patriots Having Film Crew at Bengals-Browns Game

It sure sounds like this whole ordeal was the result of miscommunication between the involved parties

By Nick Goss

NBC Sports Boston Belichek

 

For a brief moment, it appeared Spygate 2.0 could be unfolding.

Seemingly out of nowhere, a member of the media asked Bengals head coach Zac Taylor during his Monday press conference about a rumor involving the New England Patriots filming Cincinnati's sideline during its Week 14 road game versus the Cleveland Browns. Taylor said the league is investigating the situation.

The Bengals also released a statement to the MMQB's Albert Breer:

Shortly after Taylor's remarks, Twitter was set ablaze with fans accusing the Patriots of cheating. However, further details have emerged on the situation, and it appears the Patriots were just filming something for a feature/documentary. 

Here's the latest information, via ESPN's Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini, as well as NFL Media's Ian Rapoport:

Aside from the Patriots' history involving the Spygate scandal, this whole situation is relevant because New England plays the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday. The Bengals enter Week 15 with a league-worst 1-12 record. The Patriots, or any team, for that matter, don't need to do anything illegal like filming the Bengals' signals in order to beat them.

It sure sounds like this whole ordeal was the result of miscommunication between the involved parties.

Updated NFL playoff picture entering Week 15>>>

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Copyright NBC Sports - Boston

This article tagged under:

Patriots videographerNew England PatriotsPatriotsBengalsSpygate 2.0
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Auto Scene Politics U.S. & World Weird
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us