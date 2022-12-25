Boxing Day in the Premier League: History, Schedule, USMNT Players to Watch

For anyone experiencing World Cup withdrawals, fear not, the Premier League is back in action.

After over a month away from their clubs, some of the biggest names in soccer are back on the pitch to compete for more hardware. They’ll start things off on one of the biggest holidays of the year -- Boxing Day.

The holiday, which believe it or not has nothing to do with boxing or any sort of violence, is a staple of both English culture and the football schedule.

Here’s a look at Boxing Day in the Premier League.

What is Boxing Day?

Boxing Day is a holiday celebrated the day after Christmas. While many countries throughout Europe mark Dec. 26 with some celebration, Boxing Day is primarily associated with Great Britain and a handful of former British colonies.

The term “Boxing Day” was first coined by Charles Dickens in 1833 and has been an established holiday since 1871. However, the tradition of origins of the holiday likely date back to the Middle Ages. One theory suggests that alms boxes at churches were the inspiration for the holiday, while others point to the tradition of landowner and nobility to send their servants home with money, gifts and leftover food following Christmas.

While the charitable aspect is no longer exclusively tied to that day, sports and shopping have taken its place.

What is the history of Boxing Day in the Premier League?

Sticking with the American comparisons, soccer is to Boxing Day what football is to Thanksgiving or basketball is to Christmas…except even bigger. Essentially every league in the U.K. is in full swing and the brightest lights are no doubt on the Premier League.

While the holiday continues to usher in the second half of the season, it has special significance this marks the return to league play after over a month off. Many of the league’s biggest stars were competing at the World Cup in Qatar, even facing off against their club teammates throughout the tournament.

National allegiances aside, their focus is now back on the Premier League with most teams having at least 20 fixtures remaining on the calendar.

Boxing Day 2022 Premier League schedule

Fourteen Premier League teams will return to the pitch on Monday. The complete Boxing Day schedule is below:

7:30 a.m. ET - Spurs at Brentford on USA

10 a.m. ET - Brighton at Southampton on Peacock Premium

10 a.m. ET - Fulham at Crystal Palace on Peacock Premium

10 a.m. ET - Wolves at Everton on Peacock Premier

10 a.m. ET - Newcastle at Leicester City on USA

12:30 p.m. ET - Liverpool at Aston Villa on USA

3 p.m. ET - West Ham at Arsenal on Peacock Premium

While the majority of action will take place on Monday, there are three more games included in the matchweek to welcome fans back to the Premier League.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

12:30 p.m. ET - AFC Bournemouth at Chelsea on USA

3 p.m. ET - Nottingham Forest at Manchester United on USA

Wednesday, Dec. 28

3 p.m. ET - Manchester City at Leeds on USA

What members of the USMNT will be playing on Boxing Day?

Defenders Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson will both suit up on Monday for Fulham. Later that afternoon, goalkeeper Matt Turner will return from a breakout tournament to play with Arsenal.

On Tuesday, Christian Pulisic will return to Stamford Bridge to play for Chelsea. The 24-year-old forward was struggling to establish himself in the Premier League lineup as of late, so there are a lot of questions about his role in Thomas Tuchel’s offense.

Finally, another pair of USMNT teammates -- Brendan Aaronson and Tyler Adams -- will once again team up for Leeds to host Manchester City.