Boston Celtics

Brad Stevens: Women Were ‘Dragged Unfairly' Into Ime Udoka Situation

The Celtics president of basketball operations joined owner Wyc Grousbeck for a press conference on Friday

By Justin Leger

Emotional Brad Stevens denounces speculation about Udoka situation originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens didn't mince words while addressing speculation around the Ime Udoka controversy.

Stevens and team owner Wyc Grousbeck represented the Celtics in Friday's press conference addressing Udoka's season-long suspension for violating organizational guidelines. Udoka, according to multiple reports, was disciplined for having an inappropriate relationship with a female member of the team staff.

"We have a lot of talented women in our organization, and I thought yesterday was really hard on them," Stevens said. "Nobody can control Twitter speculation and rampant bulls---, but I do think that we as an organization have a responsibility to make sure we're there to support them now, because a lot of people were dragged unfairly into that. ...

"That was really unfair, in my opinion," he added. "And I don't know how we control Twitter. And obviously, there's only so much we can say. But our job is to support, and our job is to be there as everybody goes through the hard time. And everybody digests this stuff differently, obviously, but yesterday was unfair to them."

Grousbeck later confirmed that Udoka is the only individual being disciplined.

Our own Amina Smith also condemned the unfounded Twitter rumors about women in the Celtics organization Friday on Early Edition.

You can watch the full Celtics press conference below:

