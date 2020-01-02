Brady Set to Speak Ahead of Saturday’s Wild-Card Game

It's been a decade since the New England Patriots have played a game on wild-card weekend.

That all changes on Saturday night.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is set to address the media on Thursday, just two days before his team is scheduled to take on the Tennessee Titans.

The Pats limped into the playoffs with the No. 3 seed after losing 27-24 to the lowly Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs earned the No. 1 and 2 seeds, respectively.

The Patriots have never reached the Super Bowl while playing in the wild-card round with Brady as quarterback.

The Titans are led by head coach Mike Vrabel, a long-time Patriot, and Derrick Henry, the NFL's leading rusher.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.