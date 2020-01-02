Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Patriots

Brady Set to Speak Ahead of Saturday’s Wild-Card Game

The Patriots are set to take on the Titans on Saturday night

By Marc Fortier

By Marc Fortier

Dec 21, 2019; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) leaves the field after their win over the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

" data-ellipsis="false">

It's been a decade since the New England Patriots have played a game on wild-card weekend.

That all changes on Saturday night.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is set to address the media on Thursday, just two days before his team is scheduled to take on the Tennessee Titans.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

food & drink 18 mins ago

Big News! Coppersmith to Remain Open Through Late 2020

Maine 39 mins ago

Maine Man Still Hospitalized More Than 3 Months After Blast

The Pats limped into the playoffs with the No. 3 seed after losing 27-24 to the lowly Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs earned the No. 1 and 2 seeds, respectively.

The Patriots have never reached the Super Bowl while playing in the wild-card round with Brady as quarterback.

The Titans are led by head coach Mike Vrabel, a long-time Patriot, and Derrick Henry, the NFL's leading rusher.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article tagged under:

PatriotsTom Brady
Local Uniquely Boston Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Auto Scene Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink The Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us