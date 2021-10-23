Braves Upset Dodgers in NLCS to Advance to 2021 World Series

Braves upset Dodgers in NLCS to advance to World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Atlanta Braves did not let history repeat itself this season.

Atlanta is heading to the World Series for the first time in over 20 years after defeating the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 in Game 6 of the NLCS. With the 4-2 series win, the Braves avenged last season’s loss in the NLCS, during which they surrendered a 3-1 series lead to the very same Dodger team.

The Braves advance to face the Houston Astros in what will be Atlanta’s first appearance in the World Series since 1999 when they were swept by the New York Yankees.

The Braves last won the World Series in 1995 and now sit just four wins away from ending that championship drought.

Eddie Rosario, who tied the MLB record for most hits in a single postseason series with 14, helped the Braves punch their ticket to the Fall Classic by launching a three-run home run off Walker Buehler in the fourth inning for a 4-1 lead.

Eddie Rosario has tied the record for most hits (14) in a single #postseason series.



Marco Scutaro (2012 NLCS)

Kevin Youkilis (2007 ALCS)

Albert Pujols (2004 NLCS)

Hideki Matsui (2004 ALCS) pic.twitter.com/DPaLQNTQfW — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 24, 2021

The Braves pulled within 4-2 on an RBI double by A.J. Pollock in the seventh, putting the tying runs in scoring position with no outs. Tyler Matzek then came out of the bullpen for Atlanta and escaped the jam by striking out the side, fanning Mookie Betts on three pitches to end the inning.

Matzek tossed a perfect eighth before Will Smith closed it out in the ninth as the 88-win Braves upset the 106-win Dodgers.

The Braves will take on an Astros team appearing in the World Series for the third time in five years, having won in 2017. Game 1 is set for Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston.