basketball

Broadcaster Marv Albert is Retiring After NBA East Finals, Ending Nearly 60-Year Career

Albert, known for his signature “Yes!” call, turns 80 next month

2017 NBA Awards Show
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Marv Albert is retiring after the NBA's Eastern Conference finals, ending a broadcasting career spanning nearly 60 years.

Albert will call the series for TNT. He has been with Turner Sports for 22 years, 19 as an NBA play-by-play announcer.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Albert, known for his signature “Yes!” call, turns 80 next month. He has covered everything from football and boxing to hockey, baseball and tennis.

Sports

Nyjah Houston 1 hour ago

Nyjah Houston Explains His Skating Style

Haley Anderson 1 hour ago

How Swimmer Haley Anderson Became a Meme

But he is linked most to basketball, having called 13 NBA Finals and 25 All-Star Games for NBC and Turner, along with the Dream Team's romp to the gold medal in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

“There is no voice more closely associated with NBA basketball than Marv Albert’s,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement released Monday by Turner Sports.

Albert began his Hall of Fame career in 1963 in radio, becoming the voice of the New York Rangers in 1965 and the Knicks two years later. He began doing Knicks games on TV for MSG Network in 1986.

Albert also called eight Super Bowls and eight Stanley Cup Finals.

“My 55 years of broadcasting the NBA has just flown by and I’ve been fortunate to work with so many wonderful and talented people," Albert said. “Now, I’ll have the opportunity to hone my gardening skills and work on my ballroom dancing.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

basketballNBATNT
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us