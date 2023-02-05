Brooklyn Nets Trade Kyrie Irving to Dallas Mavericks, Per Report

The Kyrie Irving era in Brooklyn is over.

The Nets traded the star guard to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Brooklyn will receive power forward Dorian Finney-Smith, former Net guard Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks. The Mavericks also acquire Markieff Morris in the deal.

The Mavericks are sending Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2027 first-round pick and second round picks to the Nets, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/PUMhhYeDnQ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2023

The trade, which comes just two days after Irving requested to be dealt ahead of the NBA's trade deadline on Thursday, brings an end to Irving's tumultuous four-season tenure in Brooklyn.

Irving is "ecstatic" about the trade, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT.

Kyrie Irving is said to be “ecstatic” about the trade to Dallas Mavericks and “looking forward” to joining forces with Luka Dončić, a league source tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 5, 2023

Irving, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, joined the Nets in July of 2019 after spending two seasons with the Boston Celtics. He and Kevin Durant stunned the league at the time by agreeing to deals with the Nets on the first day of free agency.

But Irving played in just 143 games for the Nets over four seasons -- missing time due to injury, a refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine amid New York City's vaccination mandate and a suspension earlier this season after posting a link on social media to an antisemitic film.

Brooklyn - which also acquired James Harden in 2021, only to trade him to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons in 2022 - won just one postseason series during Irving's time with the team.

The 30-year-old Irving, who was voted an Eastern Conference All-Star starter, is averaging 27.1 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds this season. He is making $36.9 million after opting into the final year of his deal during the offseason but was unable to reach an extension with Brooklyn earlier this week, leading to his trade request.

The eight-time All-Star now heads to his fourth NBA team, heading to a 28-26 Mavericks team where he'll join forces with another superstar teammate in Luka Doncic.

His former star teammate, Durant, is yet to comment publicly since Irving's trade request. Durant has been sidelined for nearly a month with an MCL sprain, with the Nets going 5-7 in his absence.

Wojnarowski reported that, before dealing Irving to Dallas, the Nets were seeking a three-way trade involving the Los Angeles Lakers. Trade talks with the Mavs intensified Sunday and the package offered from Dallas better improved the players surrounding Durant.

Barring another trade by Brooklyn, Durant will be reunited with Dinwiddie, who played for the Nets from 2016 to 2021. The 29-year-old guard averaged 17.7 points, 5.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds this season for the Mavs. Finney-Smith started all 40 games for Dallas this season, averaging 9.1 points and 4.7 rebounds.